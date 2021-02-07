Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.40.

NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, SVP Eric Stier sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $757,171.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,508.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 64,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $924,594.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,503 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,546. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,623,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,103,000 after buying an additional 262,892 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,495,000 after buying an additional 233,290 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,145,000 after buying an additional 435,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1,579.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,877,000 after buying an additional 654,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 620,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 424,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

