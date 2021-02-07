GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group AG is a supplier of technology for the food industry. Its operating segment consists of GEA Food Solutions; GEA Farm Technologies; GEA Mechanical Equipment; GEA Process Engineering and GEA Refrigeration Technologies. GEA Group AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GEAGY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of GEAGY stock opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

