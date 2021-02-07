Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products primarily in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. Precision BioSciences Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DTIL. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision BioSciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.15.

Precision BioSciences stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. Precision BioSciences has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $786.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.08.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek Jantz sold 7,048 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $82,320.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,884,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,368,063.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 10,000 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $164,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,405 shares of company stock valued at $597,618 over the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Precision BioSciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,021,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,534,000 after buying an additional 267,511 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Precision BioSciences by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,423,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after buying an additional 160,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Precision BioSciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Precision BioSciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 156,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

