Financial Review: New Oriental Energy & Chemical (OTCMKTS:NOEC) vs. Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

New Oriental Energy & Chemical (OTCMKTS:NOEC) and Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Oriental Energy & Chemical and Green Plains’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Energy & Chemical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Green Plains $2.42 billion 0.30 -$166.86 million ($3.71) -5.57

New Oriental Energy & Chemical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Green Plains.

Volatility & Risk

New Oriental Energy & Chemical has a beta of -0.52, indicating that its share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Plains has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for New Oriental Energy & Chemical and Green Plains, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Energy & Chemical 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Plains 0 0 5 0 3.00

Green Plains has a consensus target price of $19.40, suggesting a potential downside of 6.10%. Given Green Plains’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Green Plains is more favorable than New Oriental Energy & Chemical.

Profitability

This table compares New Oriental Energy & Chemical and Green Plains’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Energy & Chemical N/A N/A N/A Green Plains -4.51% -4.79% -2.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Green Plains shares are held by institutional investors. 51.4% of New Oriental Energy & Chemical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Green Plains shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Green Plains beats New Oriental Energy & Chemical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Oriental Energy & Chemical

New Oriental Energy & Chemical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of fertilizer and chemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers urea and coal-based chemicals, including ammonium bicarbonate and liquid ammonia used for nitrogenous fertilizers, and as a raw material for chemical products. It also provides methanol used in the production of medicines, pesticides, dyes, plastics, synthetic proteins, fibers, formaldehydes, and methyl ether, as well as a component of a type of new fuel. In addition, the company offers dimethyl ether used as an additive for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and non-industrial fuel substitute to LPG for residential and automotive uses; as a refrigerant for refrigerators and air conditioners; as a chemical feedstock for the production of acetic acid, acetate, and hydrocyanic acid; and in the production of pesticides and cosmetics, as well as everyday chemical products, such as detergent and hair gel. The company serves chemical, pharmaceutical, light, and textile industries. New Oriental Energy & Chemical Corp. sells its products primarily through regional distributors. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Xinyang, the People's Republic of China.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc. produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment engages in the grain procurement, handling, and storage activities; and commodity marketing business, which purchases, markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil, as well as grain, natural gas, and other commodities in various markets. This segment also provides grain drying and storage services to grain producers. The Food and Ingredients segment produces, trades in, and sells corn and soybean oil. The Partnership segment offers fuel storage and transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, this segment operated through 32 ethanol storage facilities; 7 fuel terminal facilities; and a fleet of approximately 2,630 leased railcars. The company has a partnership agreement with GE Current to produce hand sanitizer. The company was formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Green Plains Inc. in May 2014. Green Plains Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

