SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNT opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15. SilverSun Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SilverSun Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of SilverSun Technologies worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

