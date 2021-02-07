SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ SSNT opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15. SilverSun Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.
SilverSun Technologies Company Profile
SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.
See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.