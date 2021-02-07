FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of FNCB stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. FNCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $143.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from FNCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.
FNCB Bancorp Company Profile
FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards. The company also provides 1-4 family residential loans; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, lines of credit, overdraft protection loans, auto loans, home equity loans and lines of credit; and state and political subdivision loans.
Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.