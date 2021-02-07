FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of FNCB stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. FNCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $143.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from FNCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 28.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 6.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 18.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after buying an additional 65,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards. The company also provides 1-4 family residential loans; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, lines of credit, overdraft protection loans, auto loans, home equity loans and lines of credit; and state and political subdivision loans.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.