Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ NWFL opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $202.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.56. Norwood Financial has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $36.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, Chairman William W. Davis, Jr. bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 41,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,998.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexandra K. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.77 per share, with a total value of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 6,920 shares of company stock worth $182,392 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 530.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 72.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 31.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 37.6% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 28,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

