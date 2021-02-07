Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ NWFL opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $202.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.56. Norwood Financial has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $36.97.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 530.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 72.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 31.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 37.6% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 28,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.
Norwood Financial Company Profile
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
