William Blair Comments on CNH Industrial’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNH Industrial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

CNHI has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Vertical Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $14.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.