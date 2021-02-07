Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Six Flags Entertainment Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

SIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $40.26.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $27,980.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,960,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $54,981,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 61.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 51,875 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

