LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LightPath Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ LPTH opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.52 million, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.44. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 million. LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 252,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 47,718 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 35,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.