StepStone Group (STEP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect StepStone Group to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.14 million. On average, analysts expect StepStone Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STEP stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.02. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $40.98.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STEP. Barclays initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

