StepStone Group (STEP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect StepStone Group to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.14 million. On average, analysts expect StepStone Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of STEP stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.02. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $40.98.
About StepStone Group
StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.
