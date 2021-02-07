The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HAIN opened at $40.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.07. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 156.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAIN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

