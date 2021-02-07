Allot Communications (ALLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. On average, analysts expect Allot Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Shares of Allot Communications stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $485.94 million, a P/E ratio of -51.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.