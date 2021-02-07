Pareto Securities Upgrades VEF (OTCMKTS:VKEMF) to Buy

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of VEF (OTCMKTS:VKEMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS VKEMF opened at $0.49 on Thursday. VEF has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.51.
About VEF
