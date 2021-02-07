Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Salzgitter from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Salzgitter from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Salzgitter had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Salzgitter will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salzgitter (SZGPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.