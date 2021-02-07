Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) (LON:LEK) Shares Gap Down to $2.00

Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) (LON:LEK) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $1.75. Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 403,742 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £10.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.17.

Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) Company Profile (LON:LEK)

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

