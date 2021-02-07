Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) (LON:BREE) Shares Gap Up to $82.60

Shares of Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) (LON:BREE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $82.60, but opened at $86.00. Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) shares last traded at $83.20, with a volume of 1,770,481 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BREE shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) target price on shares of Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88. The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 44.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 79.88.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.