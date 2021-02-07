Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF) Shares Gap Up to $52.35

Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.35, but opened at $55.50. Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) shares last traded at $56.48, with a volume of 184,037 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective on shares of Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 52.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 35.31. The company has a market cap of £38.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

