Dalata Hotel Group plc (DAL.L) (LON:DAL) Shares Gap Up to $291.50

Dalata Hotel Group plc (DAL.L) (LON:DAL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $291.50, but opened at $305.00. Dalata Hotel Group plc (DAL.L) shares last traded at $305.00, with a volume of 7,299 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 320.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 273.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £649.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.59.

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotels and Maldron Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

