Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) to Buy

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Patent Group Inc. is a patent and patent rights acquisition and licensing company. The Company acquires patents from a wide-range of patent holders from individual inventors to Fortune 500 companies. It serves its clients through two complementary business units: IP Services and IP Licensing and Enforcement business. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. is based in Alexandria, Virginia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Marathon Patent Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

MARA stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 4.33. Marathon Patent Group has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $28.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Patent Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $12,962,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,148,502.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,052.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 651,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,082,455 in the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

