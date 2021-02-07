Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $27.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Avaya traded as high as $25.03 and last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 30038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Avaya in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Get Avaya alerts:

In other Avaya news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Avaya by 28,311.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,392,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,270 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avaya by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,052,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after purchasing an additional 929,032 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avaya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,769,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Avaya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,899,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.72.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.28 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. Analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Company Profile (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.