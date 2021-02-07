Insider Buying: Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS) Insider Buys £500,000 in Stock

Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS) insider Gerard Brandon bought 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £500,000 ($653,253.20).
LON MSYS opened at GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.45. Microsaic Systems plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.41 ($0.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 5.41.
Microsaic Systems Company Profile
