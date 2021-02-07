Amazon.com, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $9.87 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Amazon.com in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will earn $9.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $11.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2021 earnings at $12.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $10.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $38.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $10.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $9.46 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,895.35.

AMZN stock opened at $3,352.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,215.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,188.71. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 4,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,674,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

