Two Harbors Investment (TWO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. This is a positive change from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,209 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $25,380.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,014.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 8,697 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $52,355.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,651 shares of company stock worth $562,099 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

