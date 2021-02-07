Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $4.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.92 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,492.32.

CMG stock opened at $1,506.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,427.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,303.01. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,553.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at $31,774,446. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,083 shares of company stock valued at $69,777,062 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.