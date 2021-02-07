TD Securities Increases Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) Price Target to C$85.00

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its target price raised by research analysts at TD Securities to C$85.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MG. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) from C$52.00 to C$61.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

TSE:MG opened at C$97.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$92.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$75.26. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$33.22 and a 52-week high of C$98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of C$29.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12.

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.77 by C$0.83. The business had revenue of C$12.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.85 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 7.1915656 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer James Joseph Tobin Sr. sold 110,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.48, for a total transaction of C$9,196,555.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$739,103.59. Also, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 53,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.87, for a total transaction of C$4,647,762.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,226,120.73. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,238 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,365.

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

