JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$94.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$74.00 to C$94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LSPD. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$61.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$60.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$88.07.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at C$92.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -148.44. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of C$10.50 and a 52 week high of C$104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.15.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

