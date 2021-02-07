Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 235 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 235 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 239 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 220 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC set a SEK 235 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group set a SEK 210 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 210 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volvo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of SEK 212.09.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of SEK 144.10. Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

