HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) (TSE:HLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) (TSE:HLS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$27.00 price target on the stock.

HLS stock opened at C$16.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78. HLS Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of C$13.35 and a one year high of C$23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$531.08 million and a PE ratio of -25.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.28.

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) (TSE:HLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$17.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

