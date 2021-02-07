Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at Cormark

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.93% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

CF opened at C$13.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 15.65. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.21 and a 12 month high of C$13.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.77.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$390.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

