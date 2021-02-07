AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$25.00 at Credit Suisse Group

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group to C$25.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James set a C$22.50 price objective on AltaGas and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cormark upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.04.

TSE ALA opened at C$19.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.53 billion and a PE ratio of 16.64. AltaGas has a one year low of C$8.71 and a one year high of C$22.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.67%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

