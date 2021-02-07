Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) Given a C$85.00 Price Target by ATB Capital Analysts

Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) has been assigned a C$85.00 price objective by equities research analysts at ATB Capital in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s previous close.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$80.00 target price on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$77.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$58.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.20.

Shares of TSE:DCBO opened at C$71.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -280.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.71. Docebo Inc. has a 52 week low of C$10.30 and a 52 week high of C$86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

