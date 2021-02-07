ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATA. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of TSE:ATA opened at C$26.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.27 and a 1-year high of C$27.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.89.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$335.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$331.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.3824242 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

