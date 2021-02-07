Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Trading Down 5.4% After Earnings Miss

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $23.32 and last traded at $23.35. 3,244,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 2,414,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Unum Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 63.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group Company Profile (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

