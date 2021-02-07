Brokerages Expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $255.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to post $255.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $261.70 million and the lowest is $249.30 million. BancorpSouth Bank reported sales of $244.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BancorpSouth Bank.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BXS shares. Stephens upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,256,000 after purchasing an additional 305,420 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 2,055.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 251,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 239,689 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 479,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 200,690 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 170,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 158,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXS opened at $28.66 on Friday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancorpSouth Bank (BXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.