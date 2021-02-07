Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) and AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) Head to Head Review

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) and AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Centogene and AnPac Bio-Medical Science, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centogene 0 0 5 0 3.00 AnPac Bio-Medical Science 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centogene currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.25%. Given Centogene’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Centogene is more favorable than AnPac Bio-Medical Science.

Profitability

This table compares Centogene and AnPac Bio-Medical Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centogene N/A N/A N/A AnPac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centogene and AnPac Bio-Medical Science’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centogene $54.64 million 4.08 -$23.36 million ($1.46) -7.68 AnPac Bio-Medical Science $1.56 million 42.65 -$14.52 million ($1.62) -3.67

AnPac Bio-Medical Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centogene. Centogene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AnPac Bio-Medical Science, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.8% of Centogene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Centogene beats AnPac Bio-Medical Science on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical segment provides various services, including target discovery, early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring. The Diagnostics segment provides genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. Centogene N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a development-stage biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

