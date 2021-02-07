Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.93) Per Share

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Southwest Airlines in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the airline will post earnings of ($1.93) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

LUV stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,582,868 shares of the airline’s stock worth $171,858,000 after purchasing an additional 60,179 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,530,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $94,901,000 after acquiring an additional 127,826 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.2% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,787,711 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $67,039,000 after acquiring an additional 393,411 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,775,387 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $82,751,000 after acquiring an additional 664,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,525,891 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $57,221,000 after acquiring an additional 439,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

