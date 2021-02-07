Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alphabet Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson anticipates that the information services provider will earn $18.59 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $16.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $15.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $16.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $67.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $78.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,157.78.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,098.00 on Friday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,116.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,800.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,655.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

