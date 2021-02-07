Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Lifted by William Blair

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.20. William Blair also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.77 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

Shares of HCA opened at $176.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $181.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.37.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 17,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $2,541,799.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,236. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,184 shares of company stock worth $9,385,021 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,900 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,393,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,728,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,487,000 after acquiring an additional 379,387 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,079,000 after acquiring an additional 352,294 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,242,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,938,000 after acquiring an additional 298,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

