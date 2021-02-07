Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Omnicell, Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Omnicell in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Omnicell’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $128.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.22. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $137.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total transaction of $1,580,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,899.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,219 shares of company stock worth $3,924,703. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.