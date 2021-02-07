Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) to “Buy”

Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tokuyama Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals, specialty products, cement and functional materials. Chemicals segment offers soda ash, caustic soda, calcium chloride, silicate soda, vinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol and methylene chloride. Specialty Products segment offers multicrystalline silicon, wet silica, metal cleaning chemicals, high-purity chemicals for electronic industry, environmental-related equipment and others. Cement segment offers portland cement, ready-mixed concrete and cementitious solidified materials. Life Amenity segment offers polypropylene film, resin sashes and others. Tokuyama Corporation is based in Chiyoda-Ku, Japan. “

Get Tokuyama alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TKYMY opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. Tokuyama has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $13.35.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tokuyama (TKYMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.