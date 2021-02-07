Delta Apparel (DLA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect Delta Apparel to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The textile maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.60 million. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, analysts expect Delta Apparel to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DLA opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.59 million, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.72. Delta Apparel has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $28.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Apparel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

