Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2021


Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE VSH opened at $23.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vishay Intertechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

