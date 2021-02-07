Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE VSH opened at $23.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vishay Intertechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

