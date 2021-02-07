Robert Half International Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Robert Half International in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI has been the subject of several other reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cfra raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

RHI stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $73.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.48.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,151 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Robert Half International by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,488,000 after purchasing an additional 613,471 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,922,000. AJO LP grew its position in Robert Half International by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 668,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,411,000 after purchasing an additional 353,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 883,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,202,000 after purchasing an additional 324,639 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.