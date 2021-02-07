Brokers Set Expectations for Southern First Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Southern First Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

SFST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $41.70 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $322.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%.

In other news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 6,462 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $194,118.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,620 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,832 shares of company stock valued at $462,306. Corporate insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 230,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 410.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

