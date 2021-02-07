The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 436 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 436 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a CHF 355 price target on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 345 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 365 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 347.62.

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

