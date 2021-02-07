Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) (TSE:TML) Receives Buy Rating from Pi Financial

Pi Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) (TSE:TML) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$2.05 price objective on the stock.

Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) stock opened at C$1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Treasury Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.45 and a 12 month high of C$1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.30. The firm has a market cap of C$119.28 million and a PE ratio of -9.30.

Get Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) alerts:

Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) Company Profile

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath gold project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases covering approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in northwestern Ontario.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.