Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) (TSE:TML) Receives Buy Rating from Pi Financial

Pi Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) (TSE:TML) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$2.05 price objective on the stock.
Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) stock opened at C$1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Treasury Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.45 and a 12 month high of C$1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.30. The firm has a market cap of C$119.28 million and a PE ratio of -9.30.
Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) Company Profile
