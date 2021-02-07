Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) PT Raised to C$14.75

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) had its price target lifted by analysts at Cormark from C$12.00 to C$14.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.73% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday.
TSE XTC opened at C$11.03 on Friday. Exco Technologies Limited has a twelve month low of C$4.72 and a twelve month high of C$11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$433.14 million and a PE ratio of 14.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.82.
Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) Company Profile
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.
