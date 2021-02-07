Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) PT Raised to C$14.75

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) had its price target lifted by analysts at Cormark from C$12.00 to C$14.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.73% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) alerts:

TSE XTC opened at C$11.03 on Friday. Exco Technologies Limited has a twelve month low of C$4.72 and a twelve month high of C$11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$433.14 million and a PE ratio of 14.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.82.

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$100.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.2000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.