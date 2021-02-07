Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) PT Raised to C$41.00

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$36.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.56. Saputo Inc. has a 1-year low of C$29.31 and a 1-year high of C$41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.11 billion and a PE ratio of 25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.78 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Saputo Inc. will post 1.9211309 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

