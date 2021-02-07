FS Development Corp.’s (NASDAQ:FSDC) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

FS Development’s (NASDAQ:FSDC) lock-up period will end on Monday, February 8th. FS Development had issued 10,500,000 shares in its IPO on August 12th. The total size of the offering was $105,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

FS Development stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. FS Development has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSDC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in FS Development during the third quarter worth about $11,198,000. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FS Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FS Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,919,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FS Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,839,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in FS Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Development Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

